Hilarie Burton showers love on husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan with a heartfelt tribute

Hilarie Burton celebrated her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 57th birthday while also announcing the launch of their latest business of alcoholic beverages.

Taking to Instagram, the One Tree Hill star dropped a video in which the couple talked about their new venture along with a heartfelt birthday wish for The Walking Dead actor.

She wrote, “Jeffrey, you believed in mischief from day one. From the town square in Santa Fe to trick or treating in the Garden District of New Orleans, to the beaches of Miami, and the cobblestone streets of Spain….you have made life a massive adventure.”

“And home is where ever we are all together. But the farm, and the sanctuary you’ve built there…that’s the thing I’m proudest of. So happy to be bottling that feeling with you and sharing it,” Burton added. “Happiest Birthday babe.”

The actor paid tribute Morgan by launching their business MF Liberations on the same day as his birthday.



Burton added, “It is my love Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s BIRTHDAY!!! And so we are throwing a mass party by officially launching MF Libations for sale TODAY on ReserveBar!”

“That way our brand and our boy will always have the same birthday and we’ll always have a way to celebrate together!” she continued.

She concluded, “I love seeing all the sweet videos you guys are posting for Jeff’s birthday, and so I want to raise a glass and make my own toast to him.”

The couple started dating in 2009 after being set up on a blind date by a friend and finally tied the knot in 2019. They are parents to two kids, son Augustus and daughter George Virginia.