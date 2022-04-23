Kate Middleton thanks all for ‘lovely’ birthday messages for Prince Louis

Kate Middleton has extended gratitude to all the family, friends and the royal fans for their sweet birthday wishes for Prince Louis.



The Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and shared Prince Louis photos to thank the fans and friends.

She tweeted, “Thank you for all the lovely birthday messages for Prince Louis today!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

Earlier, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton celebrated the fourth birthday of Louis and mesmerized the royal fans with his adorable photos.

Kate posted the photos with caption, “4 years old tomorrow!”

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and siblings George and Charlotte.