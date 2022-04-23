Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans slammed for ‘enchantment’ despite ‘zero credibility’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to attract ‘enchanted fans’ by the bucket load despite ‘zero credibility’ takes experts by surprise.
US journalist Lee Cohen made this claim in a latest interview with Express UK.
He began by admitting, “I think just as in Britain, there's a segment who are perhaps younger and politically more left-leaning who are very enchanted with the Sussexes.”
However, “It doesn't really matter to them what they say,” he also added.
“They're just interested that the Sussexes are out there in the public eye, what they're wearing, who they're talking to.”
“It doesn't really matter to those fans that the Sussexes don't have a lot of credibility to weigh in on serious issues and certainly not political issues.”
“Then there's another segment that sees the Sussexes as Hollywood notables who want to weigh in and be meaningful in the public debate in some way but really don't have the credentials to do so.”
