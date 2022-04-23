Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming ‘bigger threat’ to Royal Family ‘each day’

Experts voice fears as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle start to become a “bigger threat to the monarchy,” all while ‘sharpening their barbs’ in the US.
This accusation has been issued by royal columnist Steven Glover.
He shared his thoughts in a new piece for the Daily Mail and wrote, “If Harry loves his grandmother as much as he claims, he should cease these slurs against the Royal Family and try to persuade Meghan to do the same.”
“She, who once flitted across the Atlantic for a 'baby shower', briefly visited Britain last week for the first time in two years. She sharpens her barbs in California.”
He even went as far as to brand Meghan Markle a “greater threat to the monarchy than an army of Republicans.”
Before concluding Mr Glover claimed, “How ironic that their fame and wealth derive from their association with an institution they seem to hate.”
