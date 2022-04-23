Prince Harry rubs shoulders with a king

Prince Harry has faced relentless critcism from the British press for marrying American actress Meghan Markle and then stepping down from his royal duties.

Royal experts and fans have been demanding the monarchy to strip Harry of his royal titles ever since he moved to California.

Despite all the criticism at home, Harry's Invictus Games drew support from the White House .

The Duke of Sussex also rubbed shoulders with the King of Netherlands.

King Willem Alexander met with Prince Harry during the Invictus Games 2022 in The Hague.

Sharing a picture of the king with the Duke of Sussex, the official Twitter account of the Incitus Games said, "We are honoured with your visit to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020."

Next Invictus Games would be held in Canada in 2025,according to reports.

Prince Harry had arrived in the Netherlands with his wife Meghan Markle after meeting Queen Elizabeth on their way to the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle returned to the United States after spending a couple of days in The Hague.