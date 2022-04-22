Rihanna can't stop crying since A$AP Rocky's arrest, calls off baby shower: reports

Rihanna has been reportedly 'stressed' since her beau A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX airport on Wednesday.

The couple was returning from vacation in Barbados when Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon last November.

The rapper was released on $550,000 bail but the celebrations for the upcoming arrival of the baby were called off.

The Sun reported that the Umbrella hitmaker witnessed Rocky getting arrested and she has been ‘crying non-stop' since the incident.

“She’s heavily pregnant and these are very serious accusations, it’s a nightmare scenario for her,” an insider spilt to the outlet.

“It was meant to be Rihanna’s baby shower in LA on Wednesday night but they had to cancel,” the outlet added.

“Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed by Rocky’s arrest,” the insider continued. “It’s not the best time for her to be on such an emotional rollercoaster.”

As per reports the police had been keeping the hip-hop star under surveillance for months.