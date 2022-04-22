Mahira Khan pens heartfelt wish for brother Hissan as she celebrates his birthday 

Mahira Khan showered love on her younger brother Hissan Khan as she wrote a heartfelt wish for him on her social media
Taking to Instagram, the Raees actor shared adorable pictures with her brother with a heartwarming birthday wish.
The 37-year-old captioned the post, “My first child. My first love. My first roommate.”
“My one and my only one,” she added. “I love you more than you will ever know. Happy birthday.”
She continued, “May you be blessed with happiness, love, health, success, joy and peace of mind. Ameen.”
In the first picture, the siblings have a mask on as they posed for a goofy selfie. The next photograph features a little Mahira and Hissan as they cuddle.
The brother-sister duo twinned with matching hats in the third snap and the last one is another cute old picture of them from their childhood.
On the work front, the actor was last seen on small screen in drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, opposite Fahad Mustafa.
