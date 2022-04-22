Fans speculate about 'high probability' of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's engagement

Harry Styles took the stage of Coachella Valley Music and Arts 2022 to rule over fans hearts while receiving love from Olivia Wilde who cheer on her beau.

After a year of low-key romance, the couple's public interaction has sparked rumours that the One Direction alum is preparing to pop the question.

The Mirror has recently reported that an Instagram account DeuxMoi created a buzz with claims that the lovebirds are already engaged.

Responding to a user’s question, the social media account claimed, "there is a high probability that they are (engaged).”

The Watermelon Sugar singer reportedly met Wilde on the set of her film Don’t Worry Darling in late 2020 in which Styles helm Jack’s character.

"Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," an insider told US Weekly last year. "It was only a matter of time before they got together."