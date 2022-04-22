Johnny Depp testifies on sickening texts about Amber Heard in $50m lawsuit

Johnny Depp was testified on his texts to actor Paul Bettany about killing Amber Heard during the ongoing $50million defamation lawsuit.

Heard’s lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn cross-examined the Pirates of the Caribbean star as he read out texts Depp sent to Bettany on June 11, 2013.

One message read, “Let's burn Amber!!!” Rottenborn asked Depp: “You see that?”

Depp responded, “I do see that.”

The lawyer then said, “You didn't stop. The next text down says ‘Let's drown her before we burn her!!!'’ I read that right?” Depp responded, “Yes.”

Rottenborn further mentioned, “I'd like to apologize to the court and the jury for some of the language I'm going to use,” before reading the next text Depp sent to Bettany.

“I will (expletive) her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.” Rottenborn said, “Did I read that right?” Depp said: 'You certainly did.'

Rottenborn remarked, “You wrote that about the woman who would later become your wife” to which Depp again replied. “Yes.”