Meghan Markle favourite foods and daily diet REVEALED: Details

Meghan Markle once ran a lifestyle blog with an emphasis on food reviews and recipes and if that doesn’t tell you enough about her love for food, maybe her curated daily diet plan will!



The Duchess of Sussex is a self-proclaimed ‘foodie’ with The Daily Star reporting that she her daily diet plan includes healthy and classic dishes along with some childhood favourites of hers.

According to the outlet, Meghan follows a relatively ‘loose’ diet plan with the occasional treat thrown in to balance it out.

Various royal experts, including Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, put together Meghan’s daily diet with help from her royal routines as well as the recipes and reviews she shared on her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ before marrying Prince Harry.

According to experts, a nutritious breakfast is key for Meghan, with Scobie and Durand writing: “Her morning ritual started with a cup of hot water and a slice of lemon, followed by her favourite breakfast of steel-cut oats with bananas and agave syrup for sweetness.”

She is also known to occasionally enjoy a heavier breakfast of a fresh herbs and cheese omelette with some toast.

Meghan herself was quoted by Hello magazine as saying that she “tries to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends.”

The Duchess of Sussex further said: “I'm always hoping I'm having lunch with people, so we can share fries. It's its own food group for me.”

She has also opened up about her love for ‘green juice’ and particularly enjoys a blend of “apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger”, which, according to Meghan, “is a much better boost than a cup of espresso.”

Meghan also enjoys her childhood staple of mac and cheese, and mixes green peas in with his. She once shared: “I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them.”