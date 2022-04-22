Queen Elizabeth wins hearts with her sweet smile in childhood photo

British Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her 96th birthday on Thursday, has won the hearts of the royal fans with her sweet smile in the photo when she was just two years old.



The photo was shared by the Buckingham Palace to mark Queen’s 96th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Your Majesty! Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph taken when she was 2-years-old,” the palace posted on Instagram.

The caption further reads: “Then Princess Elizabeth, she was the eldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of York and was never expected to become Queen. Her life changed in 1936 when her uncle, King Edward VIII abdicated, her father became King George VI and the young Princess became the heir presumptive.

“Following the sad death of her father in 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II aged just 25, and this year is celebrating 70 years on the throne - a first in British history.”

Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 on Thursday, receiving a rousing "Happy Birthday" from a military band outside her Windsor Castle home, after a troubled year hit by health concerns.

No official engagements were planned, although royal officials released a photograph of the horse-loving head of state with two of her fell ponies.