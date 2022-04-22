Prince William, Kate Middleton IGNORE question about Harry’s recent bombshell

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton were asked to comment on Prince Harry’s latest headline-making remarks about his visit with the Queen in his latest interview with NBC News, reported Mirror Online



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were asked about Harry’s interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, in which he said he wanted to ‘protect the Queen’, as they visited the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) on Thursday.

Kate and William’s DEC visit came as the organisation announced that its fund collection for Ukraine had passed £300 million.

As they got into their car, a news reporter was heard shouting: “Sir, does the Queen need protecting?”

Both Kate and Prince William noticeably avoided the question and got into their car without offering any answer.

In his interview, Prince Harry had opened up about his secret visit to the Queen in Windsor last week, and said: “She’s always got a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

In the same interview, Harry had also dodged a question about whether he missed Prince William since moving to the US in 2020.