Royal aides share Prince Harry’s ‘desperate’ plans for Platinum Jubilee attendance laid bare

Some of Prince Harry’s personal aides, who are currently working out the schedule for his visit during the Platinum Jubilee, have revealed this news.
They began by detailing just how “desperate” Prince Harry is to make sure Lilibet meets her great-grandmother.
One of them told Express UK, “Harry is certainly in favour of going, so naturally plans are being put in place for him to make the trip should he want to confirm,” an aide explained.
“Previously it [security] was a red line for Harry but there might be a resolution in the offering. Harry loves seeing his grandmother and wants to spend time with her and his family.”
