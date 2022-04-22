Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo share first photo of newborn daughter

Georgina Rodríguez and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo shared the first photo of their newborn daughter after the death of the twin son.



Taking to Instagram, Georgina and Ronaldo posted the family photo that features their newborn baby daughter as the Spanish model returned to home.

They shared the adorable photo with caption, “Home sweet home.”

“Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Ronaldo and Georgina announced on Monday that their newborn baby son has died.

Ronaldo revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins.

In a post released on the Manchester United forward´s Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly-signed statement.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time."

The couple, who met during Ronaldo´s time at Real Madrid, have a four-year old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.