Prince Harry can't support Queen Elizabeth and monarchy on Buckingham Palace balcony: expert

A royal expert on Thursday said she can't imagine Prince Harry on the Buckingham Palace balcony supporting the Queen and the monarchy.



Angela Levin, who is also a royal biographer, was referring to the reports that the royal family extended an invitation to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Angela Levin said, "In February Harry's lawyers told the High Court that the UK would always be his home. Yesterday during his USA interview he said his home is in the US. Can't imagine him on the balcony supporting the Queen and the Monarchy. Nor does he or Meghan need their titles."

Prince Harry's lawyers had told the court that UK would always be his home while representing the Duke of Sussex in a case against the UK's home department over his security.