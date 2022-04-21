Zendaya dishes on her relationship with Tom Holland: Read on

Zendaya is gushing about having boyfriend Tom Holland's 'love' and 'encouragement' in Hollywood and how it means the world to her.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the Dune actress talked about her boyfriend’s support and love and it will surely melt your heart.

"I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that," Zendaya said of having her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and boyfriend to help her detach from the heavy role she's taken on in the HBO Max drama.

She further said as per ET, "This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."

In the show Euphoria, the actress portrays Rue, a recovering drug addict in high school who must balance the challenges of staying clean with tough relationships.

However, Zendaya also addressed a few speculations surrounding the programme, such as whether or not Tom starred in a minor cameo appearance during season two. She didn't reveal much opting for the cryptic, 'Who knows? The world may never know.'

While Zendaya would neither confirm nor deny Holland's presence on the show, Holland told IMDb in December that he desired a role in the HBO drama.

"Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed," Holland said at the time, before sharing that he’s visited the Euphoria set "at least 30 times this season."

On the other hand, while the show has been renewed for a third season, Zendaya told ET Wednesday night that speculations that it won't return until 2024 "might be true."