Johnny Depp testifies taking drugs with Paul Bettany, Marilyn Manson amid cross-examination

Johnny Depp accepted taking drugs with Paul Bettany and Marilyn Manson amid a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was cross-examined by Heard’s lawyers when he was asked about his drugs consumption.

The Aquaman actor’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn asked Depp about taking pills with Manson, to which the actor replied that he “once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much”.

“You would sometimes drink whiskey during the morning at that time?” Rottenborn asked.

“I mean every hour is happy hour,” Depp jokingly responded.

Meanwhile, Depp denied the claims that he ever physically or sexually abused Heard while adding that it was Heard who violently attacked him.

Depp also took a position that his career greatly suffered due to a 2018 op-ed write-up she wrote in The Washington Post referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

According to Depp, the article unfairly ruined his reputation in Hollywood, causing him to lose Pirates of the Caribbean.