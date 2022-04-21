Johnny Depp insists on getting abused by Amber Heard amid interrogation by ex-wife's lawyers

Johnny Depp maintained his position of victim to abuse by Amber Heard as he was interrogated by ex-wife’s lawyers in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday.

According to details, Depp denied the claims that he ever physically or sexually abused Heard while adding that it was Heard who violently attacked him.

Depp also took a position that his career greatly suffered due to a 2018 op-ed write-up she wrote in The Washington Post referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

According to Depp, the article unfairly ruined his reputation in Hollywood, causing him to lose Pirates of the Caribbean.

Heard’s lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn mentioned that Disney made the decision months before the article was published.

“Heard’s lawyers have argued that Heard's opinion piece was accurate and did not defame him. They have said that Depp’s ruined reputation was due to his own bad behavior,” reported The Independent.

Heard’s lawyers also expressed that Depp’s remarks related to denying abusive conduct toward Heard have no credibility given the fact that he frequently drank and consumed drugs.