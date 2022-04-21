Johnny Depp alleges Amber Heard 'strikes out' in her 'frustration' and 'anger'

Johnny Dep accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of violence during his appearance in the court on third day, saying she 'strikes out' in 'frustration'.

The Prates of The Caribbean star said at times during their relationship it seemed like she had "pure hatred" for him and that often it did "escalate into violence".



Asked what he means by this, Depp says that Heard in her "frustration", "rage" and "anger", would "strike out".

Depp added this could begin with a slap, or a shove, "it could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head" or a "glass of wine in my face".