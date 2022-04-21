Scott Disick shares meaningful post in response to his ex Sofia Richie's engagement

Scott Disick has shared a meaningful post to describe himself as his exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie became engaged within months.

Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian's engagements caused more than a bit of a buzz on social media, and each time fans joked that somebody should check on Scott.

The 38-year-old responded to Sofia’s engagement just hours after it was announced – in the most Scott Disick way possible.

The 38-year-old shared a photograph of him rocketing down a river in a speed boat, captioning it: "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck."

It is to mention here that Good Luck Chuck was a 2007 film about a man (Chuck) who has a special gift: women immediately find their soulmate after they sleep with him.

Scott’s 26 million fans took no time to flood the comment section to get in on the joke, with one fan said Scott was ‘too funny,’ adding: 'at least you’re able to make a joke out of all of this. Another agreed: 'At least u can laugh abt it! and make a joke abt it. It is what it is.'

‘There’s the Scott Disick we all know and love,’ one fan said proudly.

Reality star Scott was famously with Kourtney for close to 10 years (on and off) but never got engaged or tied the knot. They have three children together: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and seven-year-old Reign.

After his split with Kourtney, Scott moved on with Sofia, then 19 years old, but they called time on their relationship in 2020, around the time Scott went for a stint in rehab.

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Scott became engaged, While Sofia Richie announced on Wednesday that she was engaged to her boyfriend Elliot Grainge after a year of dating.