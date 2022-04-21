‘Speechless:’ Khloe Kardashian reacts to ‘The Kardashians’ biggest launch on Hulu

The star-studded reality TV series, The Kardashians, has become Hulu’s most-watched premiere series in the United States following its debut last week.

On Wednesday, the show's Instagram account announced The Kardashians had its biggest premiere in the U.S. and across multiple other platforms globally.

Model Khloe Kardashian also reacted to the streamer’s biggest viewership numbers. She said she was 'speechless' after learning the show had made Hulu history.

'Speechless. I am thankful beyond words to our incredible fans who have been with us through it ALL. Becoming a part of the @disney and @hulu family was a dream come true for us, but it would not have been possible without your support and love,' she posted on Instagram.

'This is just the beginning of this new journey for us, and we're grateful every single day to be able to share our lives with our fans… you are our family. Episode two airs tonight!,' she added.

According to Variety, the streamer did not provide specific viewing numbers as the platform does not release ratings.

“‘The Kardashians’ is the most watched series on Hulu in the United States, and on Disney + and Star + under Star Originals, across all world markets to date,” a Hulu spokesman told the outlet.