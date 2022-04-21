Viola Davis says she prayed to God for a ‘big black man’ and met husband Julius Tennon

Viola Davis recalled getting on her knees to ask God for a 'big black man' as a husband and later met Julius Tennon in a latest interview.

The First Lady actor told Oprah Winfrey that a friend advised her to pray for the man she wanted in her life in a clip from upcoming Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event.

The actor said, “He said, ‘Viola, even the vacuous stuff, just put it all in there. Looks, everything.’”

“I said, ‘Really? With God? I gotta tell him that?’” Davis recollected her conversation. “He's like, ‘Yes. You gotta put it all out there.’ He was like, ‘Be careful.’”

She continued: “And I went and I got on my knees and I did. I said I want a big Black man from the South who's probably been married before, has kids, because I don't want any pressure in that department.”

Viola shared her list of qualities she wanted in her husband, “Someone whose maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community. Someone who goes to church and loves God.”

“I said, ‘If you give me that, I'll start going to church, God. I really will. I'm committed to it,’” the 56-year-old actor added. “And then I signed off, just like writing a letter.”

Davis then met the man of her dreams. She said, "Three and a half weeks later, I met Julius from Texas. Ex-football player, been married, raised his children on his own, was an actor.”

“(He) invited me to church," she concluded. "And I thought to myself, 'Whoa.'"

The actor tied the knot with her husband Tennon in 2003. The couple share a 11-year-old daughter Genesis Tennon.