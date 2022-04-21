Prince Charles and Camilla send birthday greetings for the Queen!

Prince Charles and Camilla are wishing Queen a happy birthday!

Turning to his Instagram on Thursday, the Prince of Wales send out heartiest wishes for the 96-year-old. It is expected that the future King will joining his mother for a tea party later this evening.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a particularly special 96th birthday today, as we celebrate her Platinum Jubilee year," the Clarence House Instagram wrote.





Earlier, the official royal family account shared Her Majesty's majestic photos with two of her ponies.

"Ahead of The Queen’s 96th Birthday tomorrow, @royalwindsorhorseshow have released a new photograph of Her Majesty with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale," the account captioned alongside the post.

"Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the photo is the fourth in a series of photos released by the Royal Windsor Horse Show, following images that celebrated the Golden Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s 90th Birthday," the note added.

"First staged in 1943, The Queen has attended every single Royal Windsor Horse Show," concluded the note.







