Experts brand Prince Harry ‘a man child’: ‘Isn’t capable of taking care of himself’

Experts have blasted Prince Harry for being ‘a man child’ in scathing takedown.



This accusation has been issued by GB News guest David Wooding, in a chat with Eamonn Holmes.

He claimed, “What’s funny about this Eamonn is the Queen has been on the throne for 70 years, it’s her Platinum Jubilee this year. She’s quite capable of looking after herself.”

But “Poor old Harry can’t look after himself, he’s taking the Home Office through the courts saying he needs better protection when he comes over with his family.”

Mr Holmes interjected in agreement and added, “David, you’re right. He isn’t capable of looking after himself because he needs people psychologically to reassure him.”

“He needs people to do his bidding around him, people who just make things happen, fixers, and they re all around.”