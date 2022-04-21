Britney Spears talks about being ‘extremely hungry’ after she lost weight before pregnancy

Britney Spears said she worked hard to lose weight but now she is 'extremely hungry' due to pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic singer dropped some of her pictures before the singer knew she was expecting while she complained about her pregnancy cravings.

The 40-year-old singer captioned the post, “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry.”

“Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out,” Britney added.

The princess of pop then shared pictures of pizzas from different places as she satisfied her cravings.



“MORE PLEASE MORE,” Britney wrote with the photo.

Britney titles another image of the Italian food with, “I’m actually starving”



“I’m hungry,” the mother-to-be wrote with the picture of the scrumptious food.



Earlier, the singer revealed she and partner Sam Asghari are pregnant with their first child.



It will be the third kid for Britney who is already a mother to two sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.



