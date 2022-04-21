Johnny Depp becomes top trend on Twitter as he testifies in case against Amber Heard

Thousands of people on Wednesday tweeted in support of Hollywood star Johnny Depp as he testified in a defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard.
Hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp became Twitter trend worldwide after details of his testimony emerged online.
He said on Wednesday that she was the one who became violent in their relationship and that her false accusations cost him "nothing less than everything."
In a second day on the witness stand in a Virginia courtroom, Depp said the couple had frequent arguments that included "demeaning name calling" and "bullying" by Heard.
"It seemed like pure hatred for me," Depp said. "If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did."
"The Pirates of the Caribbean" star, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million after she accused him of abuse.
Aly Goni revealed that between Iftar and Sehri he tries to drink at least 2-3 liters of water
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 surrounded by their family and close friends in Bandra, Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next project, 'Jersey', releasing on April 22
A$AP Rocky was arrested after traveling back from Barbados
"It’s been almost 8 magical years," 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star said Tuesday
Selena Gomez sets hearts racing with her cute picture on Instagram