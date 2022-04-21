Johnny Depp becomes top trend on Twitter as he testifies in case against Amber Heard

Thousands of people on Wednesday tweeted in support of Hollywood star Johnny Depp as he testified in a defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard.

Hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp became Twitter trend worldwide after details of his testimony emerged online.

He said on Wednesday that she was the one who became violent in their relationship and that her false accusations cost him "nothing less than everything."

In a second day on the witness stand in a Virginia courtroom, Depp said the couple had frequent arguments that included "demeaning name calling" and "bullying" by Heard.

"It seemed like pure hatred for me," Depp said. "If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did."

"The Pirates of the Caribbean" star, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million after she accused him of abuse.







