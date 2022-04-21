UK TV presenter wants royals to throw Meghan and Harry over Buckingham Palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth's invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony on her Platinum Jubilee has not gone down well with some folks in the UK.

British TV presenter Eamonn Holme has been called out for his remarks against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Commenting on the royal family's invitation , Holmes said on his TV show, "Why wouldn't they just throw him over the balcony and her with him."

Hundreds f people including royal correspondent Omid Scobie condemned the TV show host for his remarks.

Omid Scobie, who is the co-author of "Finding Freedom" said, "Everyone is entitled to an opinion, especially on an interview made for public consumption. But you know what isn't acceptable? Vile "commentary" that only serves to incite violence and hate."



