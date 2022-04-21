Meghan Markle, the most intelligent royal, mocked over painting

Meghan Markle is being mocked for her painting of the Ukrainian flag which she made in Th Hague during the Invictus Games tour.

A study last year ranked Meghan Markle the most intelligent royal family member. According to the study, she came above other family members including Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth.

Although the study was published in December 2021, some royal fans, experts and Meghan's critic are taking shots at the Duchess after she visited the Netherlands for Invictus Games.

A Twitter account known for anti-Meghan posting mocked Meghan over the results of the study by sharing her painting of a Ukrainian flag in The Hague.

"Meghan Markle--the smartest, most intelligent

Also Meghan Markle--butchers Ukrainian flag," read the tweet containing the screenshots of the study and Meghan's painting.

Royal biographer retweeted the post and commented, "I thought she wasn't a royal anymore, because she didn't like it."







