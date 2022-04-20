Johnny Depp reveals why daughter Lily-Rose didn’t attend his wedding to Amber Heard

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was asked about his wedding to Amber Heard on day two of his testimony in a high-profile defamation case.



Pirates of the Caribbean star said his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, the eldest of his two children with Vanessa Paradis, did not attend his wedding to Heard in 2015.



“Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding,” he said. “She and Ms Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons.”

Depp was then asked whether any alcohol was served at the wedding, to which he replied: “Yes. There was alcohol served at the wedding. There was champagne, accoutrements.”

Asked whether anyone consumed drugs at the wedding, Depp answered affirmatively. Asked who he observed taking drugs at the wedding, he said “a number of people were taking MDMA”. He named “Amber”, a “couple of friends of mine”, and mentioned some additional names before adding: “All of her gang were all partaking in the MDMA.”



Depp was asked which drugs he had taken that day, he said: “I smoked marijuana. And, uh – I don’t remember drinking. I don’t remember that I was drinking then. ... I’m pretty positive at that point I wasn’t partaking in alcohol.

The actor is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for alleged defamation over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she doesn’t name Depp but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. He has asked for $50m in damages.