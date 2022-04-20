A$AP Rocky detained in connection to November 2021 shooting: report

Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky was detained on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a November 2021 shooting, according to reports.
Rakim Mayers, known as A$AP Rocky, was arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with his girlfriend Rihanna.
The rapper had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Departments for allegedly shooting a man on a Los Angeles street last year.
The shooting reportedly told police that the rapper, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Rocky shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to reports.
