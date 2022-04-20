Archie and Lilibet’s nickname for Prince Harry revealed

File Footage

Prince Harry has opened up about life as a father to his two children, Archie and Lilibet, who he shared with wife Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, sat down for an exclusive chat with People magazine and shared an update on his daughter Lilibet, saying that she has already taken her ‘first steps’.

During the same chat, Harry also seemed to reveal what his kids call him as a father, saying that he is a “proud Papa” to both Archie and Lili.

Gushing about Lilibet crossing milestones, Harry said: “Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother. She took her first step just a few days ago. Proud papa, here.”

Prince Harry also dished on how his personal life has changed since becoming a husband and then a father.

The Duke of Sussex shared: “Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it.”