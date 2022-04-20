Shilpa Shetty shares motivational post on Instagram

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty won hearts with her latest motivational post on social media.



Recently, the Dhadkan actor took to Instagram and penned a note on ‘spiritual happiness and it was worth reading, for sure.

Check out the post here:

The post shared by Shilpa, is a quote on the concept of happiness by Coretta Scott which is the need of the hour these days.

The quote reads, “I never thought that a lot of money or fine clothes – the finer things of life – would make you happy. My concept of happiness is to be filled in a spiritual sense”. The quote further explained that it is the spiritual side that one must focus on in life. “I like my clothes, and money is nice, but I want to recognize and encourage my spiritual side. I may mean attending a place of worship. Or it may mean setting aside a few moments for myself each day to calmly reflect on my life.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shilpa is currently busy working on Sukhee. Helmed by Sonal Joshi, the movie is a slice-of-life film.

Besides, she is also gearing up for the release of Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is slated to release on June 17 and will be having a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G.