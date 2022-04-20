Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to reunite for movie on Nike signing Michael Jordan

File Footage

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will once again share the screen space in a movie based on the true life story of Nike’s executive Sonny Vaccaro, and his efforts to sign Michael Jordon for the brand.

The yet-to-be-titled sports marketing film will focus on how Nike signed superstar basketball player Michael Jordan during the mid-eighties.

The quest of landing Jordon to sign the deal with the shoe brand, which seemed impossible then, went on to become the most historic deal ever to be signed between an athletic brand and player in the sneaker industry.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the Jason Bourne actor will star as Vaccaro while his long time buddy will play the role of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The Gone Girl actor will direct the movie whereas he is also teaming up with Damon to re-work the script for the film after they previously worked together on the script of The Last Duel. The duo will also be producing the movie.

According to a report by Variety, “The film will follow Vaccaro’s conquest and introduce audiences to Jordan’s parents, in particular his powerful and dynamic mother, as well as former coaches, advisors, friends and those close to Jordan.”



