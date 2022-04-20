Prince Harry could 'tone down' memoir in exchange of Queen balcony spot

Prince Harry could have a less brutal book about royals after meeting Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been invited to the monarch's Platinum Jubilee celebration this summer with equal inclusion in all the family events.

The Daily Telegraphy reports that the invitation means that Harry and Meghan will join the royals on Queen's balcony for the auspicious occasion.

However, royal expert Christopher Joll predicts this offer is a part of a give and take agreement between the Sussexes and the Queen wherein Harry will filter out bombshell details of his royal life in upcoming memoir.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Joll said: "He has promised a kiss and tell memoir which Penguin Random House paid him a multimillion-pound advance for.

"Well if he's reconciled with the Royal Family to the point that he's able to appear on the balcony with them, surely he will have toned down the contents of his memoirs.

"If he tones down the contents of his memoirs, Random House won't be very happy about that.

"You can't be a commercial celebrity and a royal at the same time."

Last week, Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection branded Harry's security plea in the UK "sheer unadulterated nonsense."

After the Duke chose the Netherlands over attending grandfather Philip's thanksgiving, Mr. Davies added: "The truth is I have no doubt that he will be protected, whether he takes his own team or whether the Dutch authorities give him some kind of VIP status.

"The truth is, if there's a risk both countries - ours and the Netherlands - have sophisticated systems of determining risk.

"This country has determined he is no longer at risk. That may or may not be true, but people far better qualified than I am now can make that decision and they never make it lightly."