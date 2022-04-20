PML-N’s Javed Latif reveals expected schedule of Nawaz Sharif's return

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif (L) and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (R). Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Following regaining power in the Centre by the PML-N, its leader Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday revealed that the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan after Eidul Fitr.

In a statement, Javed Latif said, “Nawaz Sharif will be seen in Pakistan after Eid.” He maintained that the PML-N supremo will face the cases as per the law and the Constitution. Latif said that PML-N believes in court and will accept its verdict.

PPP had named Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the slot of foreign minister, Latif said, adding that he will take the oath for the office after returning from London.

LHC to hear petition seeking removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL today

On the other hand, a two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) will take up a petition seeking the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The PML-N had filed the petition in the LHC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment on November 16, 2019. He departed for London on November 19, 2019, and since then, he never returned to the country.