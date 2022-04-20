Prince William and Harry's friend expecting first child with Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes are expecting their first child together.

The five-time Grand Slam winner made the announced on Instagram on her 35th birthday.

Sharing her picture from the beach, the five-time grand slam winner wrote, "Precious beginnings!!!Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty".



Maria got engaged to British millionaire Gilkes in December 2020.

Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle.

According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school.

He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

The reports had also claimed that the couple was expected to attend the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in 2018.