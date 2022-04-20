Johnny Depp testifies in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard: 'My goal is the truth'

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp testified during his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday (April 19, 2022).



The Pirates of the Caribbean actor began by admitting he and his ex-wife argued during their relationship but said he "never" reached the point of hitting her - and "nor have I ever struck any woman in my life".



Depp told the court his ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations of domestic violence and sexual abuse "are heinous and disturbing" - and that he is "obsessed" with getting to the truth.



The actor gave testimony for the first time on the fifth day of the libel trial, saying "My goal is the truth".

Johnny Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about her experience with domestic abuse. The piece published roughly two years after Heard alleged the actor bruised her face after throwing a phone at her in their Los Angeles home. Depp denied the allegation and was not charged with any crime.