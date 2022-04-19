Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan puts seven trendy looks on display at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle squeezed in seven trendy looks whilst gracing the Invictus Games, as well as displaying new jewellery including a £12,800 Cartier necklace and £911 collection of pinky rings.



The Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent £38,000 on her luxury clothes for her charity trip to the Netherlands.



Meghan's clothes were reportedly from a mixture of high end designers to independent jewellers coming to a combined total of £37,869 for the Easter weekend trip, according to The Sun.

The mother-of-two's most expensive outfit was worn during the Opening Ceremony where she sported a £620 body suit from US designer Khaite, with a pair of £595 Manolo and a dazzling new necklace from Cartier cost £12,800.

When she was a working member of the royal family, the cost of Meghan's clothes for work engagements was covered by Prince Charles through the budget he gave the couple from the Duchy of Cornwall.

But after the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan's clothes.

Aside from showcasing their parenting style and stylish fashion sense, the royal couple even shared a romantic kiss onstage at the public event.

Meghan Markle reportedly cut her European trip shorter than her husband's and headed back to the U.S, just four days before Prince Harry.