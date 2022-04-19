Meghan Markle dreamed to be a 'princess' like Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, but...

Meghan Markle, who made a surprise visit to the Queen with her husband Prince Harry last week, "had no intention of staying" in the Royal Family, a royal expert has claimed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped-off at Windsor and met the 95-year-old monarch and future king Prince Charles. It marked the first time the couple had been on British soil together since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals two years ago.

Meghan liked the "idea of being a princess” like Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, but that the former Hollywood star knew that the role would not be for her, the author told Express UK.



He went on to say: "I’m sure Diana just genuinely did not understand that being a princess is a horrible thing: you can’t go to the loo without having someone standing outside the door, you do the same things every day on the same dates every year for the rest of your life and you have to be polite to everybody all the time."

“So I think she found out quite quickly that this is not Cinderella.



"But I think Meghan knew that the whole time and she just had no intention of staying."

Prince Harry and Meghan - who reside in Montecito, California with their two children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana - visited the Queen amid speculation of a rift between them and the rest of the Royal Family.