Prospective jurors exude themselves from Kardashians vs Blac Chyna lawsuit

Prospective jurors exuded themselves from Kardashians' lawsuit with Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée Blac Chyna.



As per details, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner sat in the front row of a courtroom in Los Angeles on Monday, April 18.

The four women have been accused of destroying Blac’s television career and defaming her.

In response, Kardashian denied the allegations and expressed their concerns about Blac while fearing Rob’s safety is at stake.

The model, real name Angela White, and Rob dated for six years and welcomed a baby girl when they starred in Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff Rob & Chyna on the E! network.

“Anything that has to do with their names is just a big no for me,” one man said during jury selection, adding, “I don’t think reality TV is good for society.”

“I just want to say I have a very negative perception of the parties and I’m not sure I could be unbiased,” another man said.

The Kardashians’ attorney Michael G Rhodes, responding to criticism on the reality stars receiving pampered treatment, said, “Do you understand that there is a dark side to celebrity and that people that are famous sometimes need extra security?”

“Does that mean that they need Fiji water hand-delivered to them as they sit in court?” the man responded.