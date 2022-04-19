Khloe Kardashian responds to fan over her close bond with sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian told fans she’s sometimes caught between a rock and a hard place due to her close bond with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick.

The 37-year-old reality star was replying to Twitter followers on Saturday, when one social media user applauded her candid discussion with Disick, 38, during the premiere of The Kardashians.

"@khloekardashian That conversation with You and Scott was WOW! He has grown so much!!” the fan wrote. “You are amazing khloe. We can all relate.. what a great and extremely hard honest and open conversation.."

Khloé responded, "Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything."

Viewers saw bonding with Disick, who didn’t receive an invite to the siblings’ low-key barbecue. Kourtney, 42, attended the bash with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.

Disick, who dated Kourtney for nine years before splitting in 2015, has become more like a sibling to Khloé than a friend — which is why she has no time for the rumors that she and her sister’s ex have hooked up.

After someone on Instagram wrote they "refuse to believe they’ve never shagged" in response to her 2019 birthday tribute to Disick, the Good American founder clapped back.

Disick has always had a soft spot for Khloe and she for him, despite any struggles that he may have had personally or with Kourtney and the family in the past. She was always there for him and in her time of need, he will always be there for her, a media outlet, citing source has claimed.

Khloe Kardashian has set tongues wagging about her relationship with Kourtney with her latest move as shared some unflattering snaps of her older sister as Travis Barker's sweetheart turned 43 on Monday.