Elon Musk sparks outrage claiming ‘almost anyone’ can afford $100k to go to Mars

Elon Musk has sparked massive outrage on social media as the world’s richest man claimed that ‘almost anyone' can save up to $100,000 to ‘be able to go to Mars.’

During his recent conversation with TED’s Chris Anderson on Saturday (released last night), the Space X founder said, “If moving to Mars costs... $100,000, then I think almost anyone can work and save up and eventually have $100,000 and be able to go to Mars if they want.”

“We want to make it available to anyone who wants to go,” he added while referring to his ambition to send one million people to Mars by 2025.

The Tesla mogul previously made a similar assertion in 2019 when he replied to a Tweet, writing, “Very dependent on volume, but I’m confident moving to Mars (return ticket is free) will one day cost less than $500k & maybe even below $100k.



“Low enough that most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth & move to Mars if they want,” he wrote.



