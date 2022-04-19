Meghan Markle flies to California amid Invictus Games trip with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has left the Netherlands amid Invictus Games events, reports express.co.uk.

Four days before the couple officially was to leave, the Duchess of Sussex has flown to Montecito to be with Archie and Lili.

Harry and Meghan spent the last few days in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games but the Duchess. During her meetings, Meghan confessed that she was missing her children.

Meanwhile, Meghan's sister Samantha had also sent out a proposal to mend ties, and 'resolve conflict' with the former senior royal.

"If you are a humanitarian and a compassionate person and all these things you claim to be, you listen to your family and you try to think, 'what do we need to do to have a meeting of the minds? Let's resolve conflicts, let's be adults about this and let's show that we are bigger people'" said Samantha last month.

The couple was accompanied by Netflix cameras at The Hague. It is unknown if the cameras left with the Duchess too.