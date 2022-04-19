David Beckham channels his handsome hunk image in shirtless pool photos

David Beckham has left fans swooning with his all-new photos from Miami.
The famous family is reportedly spending more time in Florida after eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz with their private shenanigans.
In a series of new photos posted by the former footballer and his son, Cruz, on Instagram, the father-son duo is spotted soaking in the sun as they paddle with sharks.
In the photos, a shirtless David exudes his chiselled muscles and flaunts his impressive collection of tattoos for fans.
David donned a pair of red swimming trunks and jokingly said: "I think I wore the wrong colour shorts."
Later, David turned to his Instagram to pen a tribute to wife Victoria Beckham on her birthday.
"Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife , mummy & Business woman Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much," he wrote while tagging all his children.
