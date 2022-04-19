 
Tuesday April 19, 2022
David Beckham channels his handsome hunk image in shirtless pool photos

By Web Desk
April 19, 2022
David Beckham channels his handsome hunk image in shirtless pool photos

David Beckham has left fans swooning with his all-new photos from Miami.

The famous family is reportedly spending more time in Florida after eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz with their private shenanigans.

In a series of new photos posted by the former footballer and his son, Cruz, on Instagram, the father-son duo is spotted soaking in the sun as they paddle with sharks.

In the photos, a shirtless David exudes his chiselled muscles and flaunts his impressive collection of tattoos for fans.

David donned a pair of red swimming trunks and jokingly said: "I think I wore the wrong colour shorts."

Later, David turned to his Instagram to pen a tribute to wife Victoria Beckham on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife , mummy & Business woman Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much," he wrote while tagging all his children.