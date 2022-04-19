Meghan Markle, Prince Harry appear to snub Queen’s olive branch?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations after their secret visit.



British media is dubbing the invitation as a major olive branch to Meghan and Harry from Queen Elizabeth.

According to the Express UK, the royal couple will also be allowed to join the Firm at other events to celebrate Queen’s historic 70th year on the throne.

A spokesman for Meghan and Harry has confirmed the invitation, however, said that no decision has been made as to whether they will attend or not, according to the GB News.

This move comes just days after the Duke and Duchess made a surprise trip to visit the Queen and Prince Charles on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.