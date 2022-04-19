Piers Morgan reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo baby's death

Piers Morgan reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo baby death

Piers Morgan is utterly shocked and sad over the death of Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn son.

Turning to his Twitter on Monday, the former Good Morning Britain host sent out his condolences for the Manchester United footballer, who lost his twin baby boy during birth.

Piers wrote: "Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and all your family."

Cristiano and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on their Instagram handle the same day: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo's sister, Kaita Aveiro posted an emotional note where she consoled the couple, adding that the newborn son would now be with their father Denis.

She wrote: "I love you and my heart is with you over there. May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more. Our angel is already on father’s lap.

"And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters."