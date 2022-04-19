Kate Middleton welcomed third baby Prince Louis after warning on having more kids

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton welcomed their third baby Prince Louis after they were warned against having more children in 2017.



The Mirror UK, quoting MyLondon, reported that during their trip to Poland and Germany in 2017 when Prince George was four and Princess Charlotte was two years old, Kate Middleton was presented a baby toy.

The Duchess turned to Prince William and said, “We'll just have to have more babies."

Shortly after Kate’s remarks, an organization called Having Kids warned the royal couple, saying “respectfully” asking the Cambridges to ‘consider forgoing having a third child.’

However, just two months later, the royal couple announced they were expecting their third baby.

They welcomed son Prince Louis on April 23, 2018 nearly a year after warning.