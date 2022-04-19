Princess Eugenie leaves fans swooning as she shows face of son for first time

Princess Eugenie delighted her millions of royal fans as she shared the face of her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank for the very first time.



Princess Eugenie, who celebrated Easter with sister Princess Beatrice, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the son to show the world face of the royal.

In the stunning picture, toddler August can be seen walking towards his mom while the latter encourages him to walk.

Princess Eugenie can be seen smiling in front of a large row of the daffodils.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son on February 9, 2021.

In February this year, she celebrated the first birthday of August with a heartfelt note.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!,” Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram.



