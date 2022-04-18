Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws dropped with her captivating photos

Jennifer Lopez, who never fails to stun her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping pictures has once again left fans in awe with her latest clicks on social media.

The Get Right singer turned to her Instagram to leave fans smitten with her amazing snaps, showing off her great look in a white floral outfit and making us fall in love with her all over again.

The 52-year-old actress and singer, who was dressed to the nines paired her green dimond engagement ring with her gorgeous outfit. She was looking stunning as she matched the ensemble with a pair of high heels while her hair was neatly tied up in a bun, giving off true diva vibes.

However, the white gorgeous outfit went well with her glittering earrings while her makeup was all about glamour and drama.



“Easter Sunday Situation,” captioned JLo alongside her post.



She looked ethereal in the photos.

The endearing post has garnered massive likes within no time.