Prince Harry says ‘it was great’ to see Queen after two years

File Footage

Prince Harry on Monday broke his silence over secretly meeting with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth late last week, reported The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex stopped over in the UK for some minutes while travelling to the Netherlands for the sports event with his wife Meghan Markle, and has said that it was “great to see her (Queen).”

Talking to the BBC on Monday, Prince Harry shared that the 95-year-old monarch shared with him messages for the British veterans competing in the Invictus Games.

“She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I've already passed on...” Harry shared.

He went on to add that the Queen would’ve travelled for the games if her health would’ve allowed; the monarch has been struggling with mobility issues and exhaustion after catching COVID-19 earlier this year.

Prince Harry concluded; “It was great to see her and I'm sure she would love to be here if she could.”

Harry and Meghan’s latest meeting with the Queen marked their first meeting with the monarch since March 2020, when they stepped away from their roles as senior royals.

They were last seen with the Queen during Commonwealth Day service on March 8, 2020.



